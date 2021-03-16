Justin Reese, of White Township, has announced his candidacy for the Indiana Area School board of directors, cross-filing on the Democratic and Republican ballots.
Reese lives in White Township and has been a student at Indiana for the past 13 years. As such, he said he is quite aware of the issues and topics surrounding the school district. After listening to the complaints of educators, students and taxpayers, he decided that something could and should be done to turn the school district’s future around.
“Civic and educational responsibilities have been disregarded by previous generations and board members, and I’m going to change that,” Reese said in a news release. “Short-sighted budget cuts by the school board have caused detrimental changes in the education of our students. Our community deserves a board that listens to all district stakeholders.”
A student himself, Reese has seen firsthand how initiatives and directives of the school board directly affect the school community. He fought against the board when it made the decision to change the high school journalism program from an official class to an after-school activity, effectively cutting prospective enrollment and funding in half. Eventually, the board reversed its decision.
“This entire situation,” Reese said, “like many others, could have been avoided if the board refocused its efforts on the bigger picture instead of making short-sighted decisions they have to reverse anyway.”
Reese said he will be a voice for the people of Indiana.
“I love this town and am proud of what our district and community have overcome in the past year,” he said.
“It’s been difficult, but it’s no surprise Indiana has been this strong. We came together in the face of a global pandemic. Can we do the same for the sake of education?”
“With your help, I can run my campaign to turn around the future of schooling in Indiana. We have quality educators and willing students, we can’t let their education suffer at the fault of an irresponsible and negligent school board.”
For more information, visit www.reeseforschoolboard.com.