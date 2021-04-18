Don Kepple has announced his candidacy for Derry Township supervisor as a Democrat in the May 18 primary.
Kepple, 51, was raised on a dairy farm in New Alexandria.
“This upbringing taught me a strong work ethic at an early age,” he said in a news release. “I became a partner, allowing me to be instrumental in managing the various costs of projects necessary to operate a large farm.”
In 2002, Kepple began many years in construction “from trenches, to dump trucks to operating heavy equipment.”
“Our work consisted of installing city water lines, sanitary sewers, and storm sewers for municipalities,” he said.
In addition, he said his experience included all restoration, from paving roads and properly installing curbs and catch basins to control stormwater.
“I have worked alongside operating inspectors and am familiar with ordinances,” he said.
“I believe my combined experiences make me a qualified candidate. I look forward to the opportunity to work with supervisors, managing the budget and applying for grants. I will work to build a positive rapport with the road crew and encourage strong communication with residents.”
Kepple and his wife raised two children who graduated from Derry Area School District.
“This allowed me to meet many wonderful people of our community,” he said. “I would greatly appreciate your support and will commit myself to being an asset to Derry Township.”