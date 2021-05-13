Three candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for judge of Common Pleas Court of Indiana County in the May 18 primary.
Two have served as prosecutors, former District Attorney Patrick Dougherty and First Assistant District Attorney Gina Force, going up against Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch. Dougherty and Welch have degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Duquesne University, while Force attended Pennsylvania State University and Syracuse University College of Law. Dougherty’s roots are in the Indiana Borough area, while Welch and Force have roots in rural northern areas of Indiana County.
All three have had private practices, and all three have cross-filed, seeking Democratic and Republican nominations on May 18.
Welch is first on both party ballots, Dougherty is second on the GOP slate, Force is second on the Democratic slate.