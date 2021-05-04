Rick Rupert, a Quality Engineer/Six Sigma green belt for Pace Industries Airo Division with 20 years’ experience in statistical problem-solving and project management has announced his candidacy for Derry Township supervisor.
Rupert, 44, a Republican from Derry Township, will run in the primary election on May 18. He will run on a platform of developing a proactive plan for identifying and rectifying aging/failing infrastructure including bridges, roads, culverts, etc.
Rupert said in a news release he feels it is vital to assess deficiencies well in advance and seek grant funding for needed improvements.
Rupert recognizes that Derry Township has the potential for a significant increase in business development, which would generate additional tax revenue and employment opportunities for our residents.
As a future township supervisor, he would plan to support the community in addressing the continued opioid crisis through community outreach, education, heightened awareness and community events. He will encourage educators, families and community leaders to work together to protect everyone effected by this epidemic, particularly our youth and young adults.
Rupert said he has been very active throughout the community through volunteering for various organizations.
He has been a volunteer fireman for Latrobe Volunteer fire department and belongs to Company #3 with 20 years of service, where he is currently the president. He has also been involved with the Latrobe Fourth of July committee, Derry Area Midget Football, Derry Area Youth Athletic Association and DAPC.
“I have always enjoyed helping my community the last 20 years through numerous volunteer organizations. Whether supporting my community as a fireman, coach, board member, co-chairman or just a helper at a community event, I have always gained satisfaction and had positive experiences when given the opportunity to be a public servant,” he said.
“I view a local office as a public servant as it was always intended to be. As a Derry Township supervisor, I would plan to work together with other supervisors, employees of the township, local businesses, school district and most importantly the residents. In my eyes listening to residents’ issues and gaining their insight is a key first step to resolving problems. Creating and having the best lines of communication is essential to make Derry Township a desirable place to live,” he said.