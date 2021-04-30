Doug Steve, of White Township, has announced his candidacy for the Indiana Area School board of directors, cross-filing on the Republican and Democratic ballots.
Steve is a lifelong resident of the Indiana Area School District, having graduated from Indiana High School in 1987. He and his wife, Julie, have two sons who are in second and fifth grades and attend the Ben Franklin and Eisenhower Elementary Schools, respectively.
He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania with degrees in accounting and business education.
After being a business education teacher for 12 years, Steve transitioned to the financial services industry. In 2019, Steve started his own business, Crimson Wealth Management Group LLC, where he manages a portfolio of over $35 million.
Steve is president of the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame Board, president of the Tri County Basketball Officials, president of the local NAIFA (National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors Association) Board, member of the Board of Governors for the Indiana Country Club where he serves as the treasurer, secretary of the Indiana Optimist Club where he also is the project chairman for the Boy of the Month award, and finally he coaches Little League baseball in both the 12U and 10U divisions.
Steve has served two previous terms on the school board (2007-2011 and 2015-2019) and was board president in 2015-17. During his time as president, standardized test scores improved throughout the district. He was instrumental in starting the literacy internship program and also the International Fellowship Program with IUP.
In 2017, under Steve’s leadership, the board approved the current teacher’s contract, he said in a news release.
Steve commented, “if you read comments on social media people inaccurately have called this an unprecedented, lucrative teacher’s contract. In reality it was unprecedented as for the first time in the long history of IASD teachers’ contracts the average salary increase was less than 2 percent, coming in at 1.94 percent. I hope voters do their homework to make sure that information coming from school board incumbents running for re-election and their campaigns are giving accurate information.”
Steve said in the release last summer a new elementary ELA curriculum was pushed through at the 12th hour during the pandemic with no teacher input, no consultation with IUP Education Department and no piloting of curriculums in the classrooms to see what works best for our students.
“In 2016, after one year of piloting materials in the classroom, numerous meetings of a committee made up of teachers, principals and administrators, the board followed the unanimous recommendation of the committee to adopt the Benchmark Literacy ELA curriculum for over $1 million,” Steve said in the release. “As a parent of elementary age students, it was very disturbing that after three months of online learning last spring, a huge change in the ELA curriculum was made, and to top it off, resources for the students did not arrive until late October of last fall, almost one quarter into the school year. Now, if test scores decrease the blame will be the pandemic and not on those that made this irrational decision.”
The Indiana Rec Department had provided recreation activities for school district students at a very reasonable cost for over 50 years until 2019 when current school board members, Tom Harley, Barb Barker, and Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro were the driving force to eliminate the rec department. “Now the kids have less opportunity for affordable recreational activities than they had previously,” said Steve; “and tell me this decision was made in the best interest of kids.”
“As a basketball referee, I witnessed how every other school in Indiana County allowed the home team parents into the gym to watch their child participate except Indiana Area School District,” Steve said. “Granted the county schools only allowed 16-25 people into the gym but those school boards and administrations thought outside the box and came up with ways to allow parents in to see their child play. How can not allowing a parent(s) into a gym for an event be in the best interest of the kids? We have a current school board that still can’t get all nine board members together for an in-person meeting for over a year, and that’s with social distancing.”
Steve said two items that he will work hard to do if elected are to push to get elementary buildings ADA compliant since right now not one of the elementary buildings is fully ADA compliant, and to make sure high school students have adequate time in their classes for core academics.
“If you look across the state at the top performing schools, one thing you find in common is that their high school class periods are in the 40-50 minute range; whereas Indiana Senior High School periods are only 37 minutes and may even get less under a proposal for next school year,” Steve said. “Take Upper St. Clair High School, for example, they have eight 50-minute periods compared to Indiana’s 10 37-minute periods. In an academic year the 13 extra minutes per period that Upper St. Clair students get in their classes add up to a whopping 39 hours of additional class time just for one class period compared to Indiana. We are doing our high school students a disservice when it comes to preparing them for life beyond high school.”
“As a previous school director, I have always done my homework before making a decision and I always had the kids’ best interest in mind when I voted on a motion,” said Steve. “School board president Walter Schroth’s comment at the June 24, 2019, public school board meeting says it all about this current board, ‘economics is more important than academics.’ We can’t afford to continue down this path with the current members on this school board. It’s time we bring common sense back around the board table and I appreciate your support on May 18. A vote for Doug Steve is a vote for the kids of this district,” he said.