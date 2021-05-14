Two of the three seats are up for grabs on Indiana Borough Council from Ward 2.
Four candidates have thrown hats into the ring for those seats: incumbents Gerald Smith and Donald Lancaster, criminal justice educator Shavonne Arthurs and automobile sales consultant Jesse Collier.
Arthurs is challenging Smith and Lancaster in the Democratic primary, while Collier is the only candidate on the Republican ballot, leaving open the possibility of a write-in candidate joining him in November.
That’s when contests can be expected for other positions across the borough, including the mayor’s job.
Interim Mayor Joseph Trimarchi is unopposed in the Democratic primary, while longtime Indiana Fire Association President William B. Simmons — another of those who applied for the interim job when George Hood retired for medical reasons at the end of 2020.
One-time Ward 3 Councilman James P. Smith Jr., who resigned when he moved into White Township in 2018, returned to the borough and is unopposed for the Democratic nod for borough tax collector.
William C. Lundstrom, who had both party nods when he won the tax collector’s job in 2017, is unopposed for the Republican nomination for another term.
Joshua Kratsa is unopposed for council on the Democratic ballot in Ward 1, while no Republican filed for the seat.
No Republican filed for the two seats up for grabs in Ward 3, where incumbent Betsy Sarneso is joined on the Democratic ticket by newcomer Kayla A. Cardarella.
And for a sole seat in Ward 4, incumbent Sara Stewart is unopposed in the Democratic primary while another newcomer, Tamara Collazzo, is unopposed for the GOP nod.