Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro has announced that she is a candidate for re-election to the Indiana Area School District board of directors.
She currently serves as vice president of the board and chairs the district’s Audit and Finance Committee.
She stated in a news release that the school board has accomplished a great deal in the last four years, and with the support of voters on May 18, she would be honored to serve four more years.
Cuccaro said that, despite the challenges of the global pandemic, the school district has made significant strides while coping with enormous budgetary pressures, including the introduction of an outstanding synchronous learning program, new social and emotional learning initiatives, a new reading program for the younger students and a thorough safety and security plan.
She believes that the Audit and Finance Committee has worked hard over the last four years at fine-tuning the budget and fiscal-planning process, causing many positive results.
“For example,” she said, “due to our increasingly strong general fund balances, we have not had to raise school taxes for the last three years. In fact, last year, our strong performance enabled us to reserve significant dollars into our capital reserves for many needed capital improvements.
“Overall, the district has remained solid during the pandemic, both financially and educationally. None of this could be possible without our highly committed teachers and administrators and the strong support of our local community.”
“However,” she continued, “there’s plenty of room for improvement. I feel our biggest challenge going forward is getting all our students back to our schools safely and help them catch up on those subjects that they may have fallen behind in during the pandemic. I hope all our families seriously consider taking advantage of our new Summer School Enrichment Program. It starts this summer and is designed to be innovative and fun.”
Cuccaro is a member of the Indiana County Bar Association and has practiced law locally since 1986. Her background is in law and finance, having served on the boards of the YMCA of Indiana County, Seton Hill University, First Commonwealth Bank and the Indiana County Technology Center. She currently serves as director of development for the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill.
She is a native of White Township and continues to reside there with her husband, John Cuccaro. They have two adult children.