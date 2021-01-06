Christopher S. Welch, judge of the magisterial district court in Clymer, has announced that he is a candidate for judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Indiana County.
The seat was vacated by the retirement of President Judge William Martin and will be filled by party nominations in May and election in November. Welch will seek the Republican and Democratic nominations in the primaries.
The Court of Common Pleas hears all major criminal and civil cases, appeals from the minor courts and matters involving children and families.
Welch is in his fourth year as the district judge of northern Indiana County, where he presides over civil matters, including emergency protection-from-abuse hearings and landlord-tenant disputes. He also presides over preliminary arraignments, preliminary hearings and bail matters in all criminal actions, including the most serious offenses.
“I have been honored to serve the public as a magisterial district judge, and that experience makes me an extremely well-qualified candidate for the common pleas court,” said Welch in a news release. “While fairness and impartiality are the cornerstone of service on the bench, application of the law as it is written is fundamental in our judiciary.
“In criminal matters, wrongful actions have consequences and the rights of victims and the safety of the public must always be taken into consideration.”
Welch said his experience on the bench has shown him that the majority of criminal cases are rooted in chemical addictions. He envisions more early intervention in drug-related matters, where these offenders are paired with services that already exist in the community. This early intervention would help those who desire it and potentially reduce the likelihood that an individual would commit more serious offenses.
Welch said he believes that, in family law matters, the paramount concern should be the well-being of any children involved, as children often suffer when there is conflict in families. With his experience as an attorney practicing family law, Welch said he realizes that in advocating for parties, a majority of cases involve a total breakdown in communication, which renders decision-making virtually impossible.
He envisions a more collaborative approach in matters where parties would utilize professional services to learn better co-parenting skills to improve communication and enhance co-parenting decisions.
Welch is a lifelong resident of Indiana County who grew up in Rayne Township. He is a son of Harold and Mary Welch. He attended Marion Center Area School District and obtained a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He later earned his Juris Doctor from Duquesne University School of Law in Pittsburgh, where he was instrumental in opening a chapter of the Federalist Society and was a member of the International Legal Honor Society of Phi Delta Phi. While in law school, Welch served as a Pennsylvania Supreme Court certified legal intern with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office.
Welch has been practicing law since 2002. He entered practice with the law firm of Simpson, Kablack & Bell and focused on civil litigation and family law, and he worked part time as an assistant in the Indiana County Public Defender’s office. In 2005, he formed the Budash & Welch LLP partnership with attorney Matthew Budash, and he has remained a partner since. He has practiced in the areas of family law, criminal law and civil litigation. He also served as solicitor for a number of municipalities over the years including Marion Center Borough, Plumville Borough, Grant Township and West Wheatfield Township.
While advocating for victims of a sexual assault incident, he obtained one of the largest jury verdicts in county history in a civil action against the perpetrator.
Welch is involved with the Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania and serves on the statewide court administration committee and as an officer of the west-central Pennsylvania District V.
He is a member of the Indiana County Bar Association, where he is the chairman of the Law Day Committee, a member of the Family Law Committee and has served on the Charities Committee. He is also chairman of the Indiana County Child Death Review Board. He served for five years as the district chairman of the Chestnut Ridge District of the Boy Scouts of America. He served for almost 10 years as the presiding justice of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
Welch is a member of the Warrior Men’s Group through New Life Community Church in Indiana. He is a member of the Franklin Lodge 313. He has also been involved with Indiana Networking and Indiana Midday Rotary. He is an instructor at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Municipal Police Academy, has served on the university’s Business Advisory Council and was a coach and judge for the IUP Mock Trial team.
Welch resides in Cherryhill Township with his wife, Michele. They have two daughters, Brittany and Emily, who are both in college.