A Beaver County attorney is making his case to succeed Tom Wolf as governor of Pennsylvania.
“We need someone from western Pennsylvania,” Jason Richey told employees at Diamond Pharmacy Services in White Township. “We have to make this a place of opportunity.”
Richey is the only western Pennsylvanian in a crowded field of Republicans that have either announced their candidacies or are seriously studying the idea.
“None of the candidates talk policy,” he told reporters. “They don’t have plans to do anything.”
Richey grew up in the Aliquippa area and worked summers in the steel mills to pay to get through law school.
His appearance had symbolism. Richey’s speech took place on a balcony at Diamond Pharmacy Services where former Govs. Tom Corbett and Ed Rendell spoke.
“I think he’s well-aligned for Pennsylvania,” Diamond majority owner and CEO Mark Zilner said as he introduced Richey.
Zilner said he likes Richey’s proposals to eliminate the state income tax, decrease health care costs, privatize state agencies such as the liquor stores and the Turnpike Commission, and make more use of Pennsylvania’s coal and natural gas.
Richey is an attorney with the K&L Gates law firm in Pittsburgh, where one of his mentors was the late Gov. and U.S. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh.
And he’s made clear whom he believes the Democrats will offer up for the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whom he called “Wolf 2.0 on steroids” and criticized for not speaking up about the governor’s actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He put his own goals ahead of Pennsylvania,” Richey said.
Richey said he’s already been to “75 percent” of the state — including two visits to Indiana County, both times to Diamond Pharmacy Services, with a meeting with state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, on that earlier visit.
Richey said Indiana County, “with its infrastructure and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, should be succeeding more than it is,” rather than continue along with the rest of the state in a multi-decade decline.
Richey has posted a 12-point plan “that will launch the Great Pennsylvania Comeback” on his website.
Those points include eliminating both the personal and business income taxes and establishing a zero percent income tax rate; reducing the size of the legislature and the size and scope of the executive branch, working to reduce “the third-highest number of local governments at 2,561, and the seventh-highest number of school districts at 500,” and reducing regulations on businesses.
He would prefer a tax on consumption, but with exemptions for basic needs.
He proposes election reforms including voting machines that provide each voter with a paper receipt and printed backup copies for all counties, providing all low-income residents with free photo identification while requiring basic photo identification for every voter, and turning Election Day into two consecutive days of voting with each being a state holiday.
He would “establish a high pay grade for all police officers to attract the best candidates to protect Pennsylvanians” and require “increased police officer training, including communications with citizens, simulations of dangerous situations, and a better understanding of dealing with people with mental disorders.”
He also emphasizes Pennsylvania’s abundance of natural resources.
“I want to make Pennsylvania the energy capital of the world,” Richey said. “There is more natural gas in Pennsylvania than there is oil in Saudi Arabia.”
And he would pull Pennsylvania out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative if the state has entered it by the time he took office.
“We will be out of it as fast as is humanly possible,” he told reporters.
He would improve education choice, while striving for multiple career path options for high school students, with one track for college preparatory classes, another for training and apprenticeship programs aligned with local employers and unions, such as at Manchester Bidwell on Pittsburgh’s North Side, and a third for military schools such as Valley Forge.
Asked about the merger of Blairsville and Saltsburg high schools into River Valley and the planned conversion of the Saltsburg building into a STEM academy, Richey said he was not aware of the details “but it sounds like an incredibly innovative plan.”
He called IUP “an indispensable part” of the State System of Higher Education.
He doesn’t think IUP is going anywhere, but he is concerned about a continuing drop in the number of high school graduates expected over the next few years.
He would seek to reduce the cost of healthcare by promoting tele-medicine, pooling of insurance by small businesses, the use of nurse practitioners and physicians assistants, and allowing for free market medical insurance competition.
He favors infrastructure improvement through public-private partnerships, would begin construction of systems that would link the large and mid-sized Pennsylvania cities, and wants “a senior adviser within the governor’s office who has expertise on rural issues and a comprehensive team of experts who specialize in the electrical grid, flood prevention, roads, bridges and infrastructure projects.”
Richey said he has received endorsements but declined to say from whom at this time.
Richey met with Diamond employees in a company lunchroom, where one employee questioned his criticism of Wolf “ordering COVID-positive people into the nursing home (while) at the same time the state health secretary is ordering her mother out.”
IV nurse Valerie Davis, of Shelocta, said those nursing homes were the homes for those patients and “they would have taken care of those people.”
She contended that hospitals were overwhelmed by COVID cases.
“Every hospital was stretched to its breaking point,” Davis said.
“The state of Pennsylvania was more than capable to find them another facility,” Richey responded. He believed it could have been done on a regional basis.