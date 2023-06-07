Smoke continues to be an international problem in the wake of hundreds of wildfires across the Dominion of Canada — and conditions conducive to wildfires in Pennsylvania.
In turn, Canadian smoke continues to have an impact on air quality and weather conditions south of the Great Lakes, while according to AccuWeather a risk of wildfires — one of which was reported Tuesday in Young Township, Indiana County — remains through next week in much of the mid-Atlantic, central Appalachians and Midwest regions, even as a cooler weather pattern approaches.
According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, six new fires were reported across the Dominion on Tuesday, bringing to 412 the number of active fires from the Yukon to Nova Scotia, and the total for the year to date to 2,280 wildfires.
The centre said 236 fires were still out of control Tuesday afternoon, while 69 were being held and 107 were under control across multiple provinces of the dominion.
Visibility has been down from 10 miles early Monday evening into the 6-9 mile range throughout the day Tuesday at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport weather station, as winds were calm.
The National Weather Service expected calm winds and hazy conditions to continue until around noon Wednesday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said smoke due to wildfires in eastern Canada is contributing to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter that reached the “Code Orange” range on Tuesday — and is expected to do so again today — in Pittsburgh, Susquehanna Valley, Lehigh Valley-Berks and Philadelphia areas of the commonwealth.
The Pittsburgh region covers Armstrong and Westmoreland counties as well as Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Fayette and Washington counties.
Additionally, the U.S. government’s AirNow Air Quality Index reached 136 Tuesday afternoon in Indiana County, a level described as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
The reading focused on PM2.5, or particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometers or smaller in diameter, which is about 3 percent of a human hair.
AQI was forecasting moderate conditions for today in Indiana County.
According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski, an exceptionally dry pattern is allowing for drought conditions to develop and worsen at a fast rate, and the threat for dry thunderstorms could only exacerbate the problem.
The National Weather Service said there was an elevated risk of wildfire spread Tuesday across areas in western Pennsylvania from Mercer, Venango and Forest counties to the West Virginia border.
Indiana County’s 64th brush fire of 2023 occurred Tuesday, as the county’s Emergency Management Agency dispatched Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company at 12:54 p.m. to Parkwood Road in Young Township, some three miles from the Armstrong County line.
AccuWeather forecast an elevated fire danger for Wednesday across a region from Michigan to New Jersey, stretching as far south as Kittanning and Indiana in western Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service forecast a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms from Thursday afternoon through most of Friday.
AccuWeather’s long-range team of meteorologists expected shower and thunderstorm activity that has been riddling portions of the Plains to expand into the Midwest early next week.
They said the trend should continue farther east toward the middle and latter part of June in portions of the Northeast as the jet stream retreats northward.
