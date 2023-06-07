Haze over Indiana County

Smoke pouring over the Great Lakes from Canadian wildfires is affecting air quality in much of Pennsylvania, and provided for views like this, taken Monday night, of an Indiana sunset amid the haze in area skies.

 MICHAEL JOHNSON/Gazette

Smoke continues to be an international problem in the wake of hundreds of wildfires across the Dominion of Canada — and conditions conducive to wildfires in Pennsylvania.

In turn, Canadian smoke continues to have an impact on air quality and weather conditions south of the Great Lakes, while according to AccuWeather a risk of wildfires — one of which was reported Tuesday in Young Township, Indiana County — remains through next week in much of the mid-Atlantic, central Appalachians and Midwest regions, even as a cooler weather pattern approaches.