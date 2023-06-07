The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection tweeted to news organizations shortly before noon that today has been labeled a "Code Red Air Quality Action Day" across all of Pennsylvania, as "smoke from Canadian wildfires is contributing to high levels of fine particulate in the air."
As quoted by the National Weather Service as it relayed the DEP advisory to its coverage area in the Pittsburgh region, "a Code Red Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy, and the general public may experience mild health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors."
The National Weather Service said the alert was in effect until Thursday at 1:15 p.m.
At the noon hour, federal Environmental Protection Agency monitors showed Air Quality Index readings of 153 in White Township (suburban Indiana) and in Strongstown in eastern Indiana County, 151 in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, 132 in Kittanning and Johnstown, 128 in the Butler area, 115 in the Ligonier area and 112 in the Freeport and Natrona Heights areas.
DEP also tweeted that "some areas, including southeast Pennsylvania, could reach Code Purple conditions."
That would mean air quality between 201 and 300 and the issuance of a health alert signifying that everyone may experience more serious health effects.
The Philadelphia Inquirer posted at the noon hour that, at purple, it is the most unhealthful day for air quality in Pennsylvania's largest city since 2008.
At its "Global Weather Center" in State College, AccuWeather's meteorologists are assessing that "the unusual outbreak of wildfire smoke blanketing the northeastern United States from distant Canadian wildfires to be the worst smoke outbreak in the northeastern U.S. in more than 20 years."
AccuWeather said numerous large wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Quebec, and atmospheric winds are directing the smoke into parts of the northeastern U.S. — including west-central Pennsylvania.
At the American Lung Association, spokeswoman Val Gleason was offering these tips for people to avoid lung irritation and health complications due to increased air pollution:
• Protect the air in your home. Keep doors, windows and fireplace dampers shut and preferably with clean air circulating through air conditioners on the recirculation setting.
• Keep an eye on symptoms. She advised those experiencing symptoms to contact their healthcare provider.
• Take precautions for kids. She noted that children and teens' lungs are still developing, and they breathe in more air (and consequently more pollution) for their size than adults.
• Ask for help. She suggested the ALA's Lung HelpLine at 1 (800) LUNGUSA (586-4872), a free resource staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists.
As of the noon hour, federal monitors were predicting moderate air quality conditions on Thursday.
