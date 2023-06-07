Canada Wildfires

In this GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Monday at 7 p.m. EDT and provided by CIRA/NOAA, smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec, Canada, top center, drifted southward.

 Courtesy of CIRA/NOAA

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection tweeted to news organizations shortly before noon that today has been labeled a "Code Red Air Quality Action Day" across all of Pennsylvania, as "smoke from Canadian wildfires is contributing to high levels of fine particulate in the air."

As quoted by the National Weather Service as it relayed the DEP advisory to its coverage area in the Pittsburgh region, "a Code Red Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy, and the general public may experience mild health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors."