The 39th annual Historic Canal Days Festival will offer three days of entertainment, local artisans and family fun in Saltsburg’s Canal Park beginning Friday.
The Canal Days celebration is set for 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The festival highlights “the preservation of the history of the Canal system in its entirety,” said Jim Libengood, of the festival’s committee, in a news release. “You can also learn how the canal worked, the artifacts associated with the operation of it, as well as the impact on community both economically and socially.”
The event started “as a day of remembrance of why Saltsburg is on the map,” and “has grown into a 3-day festival.”
Participants can take a tour of the Rebecca Hadden Stone House Museum or the canal bed, as well as partake in a wide variety of crafters, games, food vendors and live entertainment.
“We offer something for everyone,” Libengood said.
Libengood said the fire department’s fried dough sandwich is “a staple that brings many people back year after years.”
“Entertainment is also a big draw,” he said. “Over the years Canal Days has brought in some big names and super talented musicians. This year is no different.”
Among the highlights of the lineup are Nashville recording artist Gary Burk III on Friday night, biker band Sour Mash on Saturday and local icon Terry Lee Spencer on Sunday afternoon.
The parade and fireworks are among the favorite activities as well.
“We have become known for a magical fireworks display that takes place overlooking the canal and the two rivers that meet to form one on Saturday nights starting at 10 p.m.,” Libengood said. “In addition, we have a firefighters’ parade that is always host to our local and state dignitaries as well as all sorts of apparatus.
On Sunday, the “huge tradition” of the annual Great Canal Days Duck Race takes place to benefit the Saltsburg Library.
It “pulls in crowd as everyone is hopeful of the $500 prize,” Libengood said.
Entertainment kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday and Crawdad Joe takes the stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Gary Burk III finishes the evening of live music from 8 to 10 p.m.
Canal Days opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, and opening ceremonies with DJ Jammin’ Jim will be offered from 11 a.m to noon.
The annual firefighters’ parade will be from noon to 1 p.m., and organizers say it is best viewed from Salt Street and Market Street.
From 12:30 to 3 p.m., Elvis impersonator Kelly Hylton will perform, followed by The Reflectors, Julie Dunmire and Joe D’Aquila, from 3 to 4 p.m., among the day’s performers.
Merrie the Clown and Balloon Girlz will be the entertainment from 4 to 7 p.m., and a karaoke contest, for those age 16 and older, is set for 6 to 7 p.m.
The last performance of the evening will be Sour Mash from 7 to 10 p.m.
Fireworks will cap the evening at 10 p.m.
On Sunday, Instamatic Grin starts the day with a performance from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and the festival is open from noon to 5 p.m.
Terry Lee Spencer will perform from noon to 2 p.m., and Double Exposure will play from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Great Canal Days Duck Race will be held at 3:15 p.m.
The inaugural Canal Town Bake-Off cookie competition will be at 3:30 p.m., with the cookie raffle immediately following.
In conjunction with Canal Days, the Saltsburg Herbal Society will hold a plant sale in the Museum Garden at 105 Point St. from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Those attending Canal Days can park for free and ride the shuttle from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The shuttle stops at Saltsburg River Hall, Saltsburg Middle/High School, the corner of Cathedral and Washington streets (the old high school), Saltsburg playground and the corner of Salt and Point streets.
Libengood encouraged people to visit the event.
“You might say Saltsburg Canal Days is like a big community reunion or homecoming,” he said. “People are happy, friendly and just downright excited to see you. If you have never experienced Canal Days, then make this the year you do. If you have been here before then please come back because we miss you.”
For more information, visit the Historic Saltsburg Canal Days page on Facebook.