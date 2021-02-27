Candidates for office this year have been granted a safety break in the nominating process in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indiana County board of elections this week agreed to ease the requirement for candidates to take their nominating petitions to a notary public before submitting them at the county courthouse.
The new option, providing for less exposure to other people, allows candidates to sign unsworn affidavits to accompany their paperwork. The change is permitted under state legislation.
The election board, composed of county Commissioners Michael Keith, Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess, approved the change Wednesday at the recommendation of Chief Clerk Robin Maryai.
The affidavit forms are available with the nomination papers that candidates may pick up at Indiana County Court House and may be downloaded from the county website.
A signed affidavit must accompany each page of a petition. Candidates with too few affidavit forms will be offered additional ones to complete in the commissioners’ office when they present their petitions.
Candidates may choose to have their papers notarized according to tradition, Maryai said.
Notary services are offered at the offices of Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts and the Register of Wills & Recorder of Deeds in the courthouse.
IMPORTANT DATES
• March 9 (4 p.m.): Deadline to submit nominating petitions
• March 16: Last day to object to a nominating petition
• March 24: Last day for candidates to withdraw petitions
• May 3: Last day to register to vote in the primary
• May 11: Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
• May 18 (8 p.m.): Spring primary and deadline for delivery of mail-in and absentee ballots to the courthouse.
• May 19: First day to register for the fall general election