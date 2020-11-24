Do you know someone who is always doing for others even if it compromises themselves; always accommodating, and endlessly giving to family, friends and the community? If so, here is your opportunity to give back to them.
For the third year, Shirley Eye Care and several local businesses have teamed up this holiday season to give back to one selfless and giving local individual. Tell us their story, why they deserve some extra love this holiday season, and they could be the winner of the third annual Making Spirits Bright contest.
In 250 words or less, submit an essay via email to jill ianjknox@gmail.com or drop submissions off at Shirley Eye Care, 241 Rustic Lodge Road, Indiana, by Dec. 11. Include your name and contact information on the essay as well as the recipient’s name and phone number. A panel of participating business owners will vote, and one individual will be announced as the winner on Dec. 14.
The recipient will receive:
• A complimentary comprehensive eye exam from Shirley Eye Care
• A gift certificate to the 700 Shop
• A gift certificate at Benjamin’s Restaurant
• An electric toothbrush kit from East Market Family Dental
• A holiday bouquet from The Flower Gallery
• A pampered service from The Hair Studio
• A mini photo session by Jenna Dunsmore Photography
• A gift certificate to Lucy Rae Gifts & More
• A complimentary pair of frames and personal styling session from Silhouette Eyewear
The participant must agree to sign a photography agreement and permit the use of the photos on both social media and in print. The winner will be granted all services prior to Dec. 30. Direct any questions to Jillian at jillianjknox@gmail. com.