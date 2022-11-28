Chris Shaddock/The Standard-Journal

Amy Telesky shows some love to her canine, Ava Grace.

 Chris Shaddock/Associated Press

MILTON — Inspired by her daughter, a Milton woman is volunteering her time visiting area nursing facilities with her 4-year-old Goldendoodle.

Amy Telesky has been visiting area nursing facilities with her canine — Ava Grace — since the springtime. She credits her youngest daughter, Sydney Telesky, with inspiring her.

Chris Shaddock is a reporter for The Standard-Journal in Milton, Pa.

Tags