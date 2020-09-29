Kelly Coleman, of Mutts of Merit LLC., hosted an open house Saturday at her new facility at 1279 Philadelphia St. in Indiana.
The business provides force-free canine training and behavior modification.
The open house showcased the newly renovated building and appetizers provided by Sandy’s Custom Cuisine.
Coleman was on hand to discuss pets’ needs and services.
Pictured are Sandra Toy, caterer for the open house, left; Coleman; and Dave Flegle, a client, with his dog, Sapphire, a 9-year-old Australian shepherd therapy dog.