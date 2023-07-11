Creative Edge Hair Designs expected to be open today for most services, after a car crashed Monday morning into the salon along North Fourth Street in Indiana.
“We are truly grateful and blessed by everyone who has called or messaged us,” the salon’s staff posted on the Creative Edge Hair Designs Facebook page. “Everyone is safe!”
No injuries were reported to the staff inside, in the wake of the crash that occurred shortly after the business opened for the day, and emergency crews managed to help the woman driving the car out of the wreckage.
“She thought she was on the brake, but she was on the gas,” said Indiana Fire Association Assistant Chief Ron Moreau.
He said the car hit the bumping block in its parking stall and went airborne, crashing into a window of the salon. The vehicle was extensively damaged.
Creative Edge, which marked its 21st anniversary last month, has had “three or four” incidents over the years of someone crashing into the business, Moreau said.
IFA, its rescue squad, and Indiana Borough Police Department were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 9:02 a.m.
Moreau said IFA volunteers were on the scene for approximately half an hour. He said there were no issues and no leaking fluids — but tires still spinning briefly caused smoke.
“Each of us are thankful for the swift action of all emergency responders and the amazing help from our neighbors Bob’s Pizza owner (Ted Galetka) and staff,” the salon staff posted. “What an amazing community Indiana is!”
In turn, Moreau said of the salon owner Danielle Hamilton, “she was very helpful through the whole business.”
The assistant chief said a crew from Don Huey was on the scene to help restore the building.
