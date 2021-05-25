SALTSBURG — A wave of thefts from vehicles swept several streets over the weekend, prompting state police to urge residents to lock their vehicles, secure their belongings and report any suspicious activity they may observe.
The intruders stole $3,000 worth of Milwaukee brand tools, a red Taotao brand all-terrain vehicle, a black mountain bike and an undisclosed amount of cash.
At least six incidents were reported by residents of Salt, Walnut and Washington Streets and Hemlock Way. Unlocked vehicles were the target in most; all took place during overnight hours.
“Troopers are currently reviewing surveillance video and are working to compile a complete list of stolen property,” said Trooper Cliff Greenfield, community services officer at the Indiana County station. Anyone with information concerning these incidents was asked to phone (724) 357-1960.