Tony Connell has been named the administrator of Indiana Square and Bethany Place personal care homes in White Township, the owners, Quality Premier Enterprises, announced.
“Connell comes with a long list of qualifications which make him a perfect fit for the organization,” according to a company news release.
“I am excited to work with people who, I see, truly care for the residents we serve,” Connell said in the release. “When I interviewed for this position I saw them embracing the aspect of service for the residents over all else. This is a golden opportunity to fulfill the needs of not only the residents, but the staff whose calling is to this line of work.”
Connell earlier served at Beacon Ridge nursing home in White Township and several other long-term care facilities. He was an evening manager at Eagleville Hospital Drug Rehabilitation Center, near Philadelphia, and was a nursing supervisor at Torrance State Hospital, near Blairsville.
“We have a wonderful situation where we are an independent personal care home with three RNs and LPNs on staff,” Connell said. “The level of care provided to those we serve is unparalleled.
“Our state-of-the-art memory care unit has me excited and humbled. We have had no recorded COVID cases since October in the building. This means we have been doing the right things, both here and at home. I am blessed to have assumed such a position.”
Quality Premier Enterprises officer Cathy McCurdy said she looks forward to having Connell on board. “He comes highly recommended. Bill (Malone), Kealan (McCurdy) and I are happy to have him,” McCurdy said.
Connell succeeds Sheri Reno as administrator at the facilities.
“We wish her well with her future endeavors,” McCurdy said.