The care managers in the Long Term Care Unit at Aging Services, Inc. were recently monitored by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Quality and Compliance Unit for policy and program compliance as it relates to the implementation and documentation of in-home meals, personal care, emergent services and personal emergency response services.
The Care Managers scored a 96 percent overall in the monitoring and are congratulated on their hard work and dedication to providing the best services and assistance to older adults of Indiana County.
If you believe that you may benefit from in-home services, and are 60 or older, contact Aging Services at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 and ask to speak to a care manager.
Pictured, front row, from left, are Rene Rising, Samantha Flick, Bethany Rietscha and Cheyenne Lang. Back row, from left, are Melissia McCoy, Morgan Fenchak, Erika Miller and Rhonda Jones.