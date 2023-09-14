Indiana County CEO logo

The Indiana County Center for Economic Operations is announcing a Technology Career Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Indiana County CareerLink, 300 Indian Springs Road, White Township, as part of PA Career Link Days.

A Civil Service Employment workshop will be part of the event at 10 a.m., and a DelVecchio’s food truck will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.