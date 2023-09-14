The Indiana County Center for Economic Operations is announcing a Technology Career Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Indiana County CareerLink, 300 Indian Springs Road, White Township, as part of PA Career Link Days.
A Civil Service Employment workshop will be part of the event at 10 a.m., and a DelVecchio’s food truck will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Employers and training providers will be on hand, as well as representatives of state Rep. Jim Struzzi and Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman’s offices, the Indiana County Sheriff’s and Military Veteran Affairs departments, and the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.
There also will be a Pennsylvania Pride Driving Simulator, door prizes, interactive demos, music and a prize wheel, as well as a crew from WLCY-106.3 Cat Country radio.
Indiana County CEO is a jointure of resources by the county commissioners, Indiana County Development Corporation, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and Indiana County Tourist Bureau.
