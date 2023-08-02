Indiana Borough Police Department said a Blairsville woman has been charged with committing acts against a care-dependent person that were improper.
In a release issued Tuesday, IBPD said a disability service agency reported to its officers on July 10 regarding Dinah Pearl Campbell, 35, prompting an investigation that led to the filing of charges on July 25 with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
A summons was sent to Campbell, telling her she was charged with two first-degree misdemeanors, one termed “strikes, shoves, kicks or attempts/threatens (a) care-dependent person,” the other alleging that she “engages in a course of conduct or acts that serve no legitimate purpose.”
She also was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Haberl on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m.
