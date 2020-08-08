A caregiver from Black Lick pleaded guilty to third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking, according to court records,
On his Facebook page this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi announced the conviction of Candice Reinhart.
Manzi said Reinhart, 41, was arrested by county Detective Brad Shields for felony theft after an investigation revealed she stole more than $8,000 while working as a caregiver.
It prompted the district attorney to advise, “before you hire any in-home help, make sure to do your due diligence and learn more about (the) person, including looking up prior convictions on the Unified Judicial System at UJSportal.pacourts.us.”
Counts of theft by deception and receiving stolen property were not prosecuted by the district attorney’s office.
The state courts website described the case was “closed” against Reinhart, but said sentencing by county Common Pleas Judge Thomas M. Bianco was “not final” as of Aug. 3.
Reinhart has been free on $500 unsecured bond pending completion of the sentencing process.