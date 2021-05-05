Indiana County Center for Economic Operations (Indi anaCountyCEO.com) is reminding area businesses that a revolving loan fund program remains available under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act.
It said it has loans available for 100 percent financing, equal to six months’ working capital needs, up to $50,000 per borrower.
That figure is determined by a formula of 12 months of working capital expenses, divided by 12, and then multiplied by six. The loan amount will be verified using the financial statements and/or federal tax returns of the business.
Such loans are available to cover eligible costs, including working capital, such as for payroll, fringe benefits, utilities and rent.
The loans have a tenure of four years and come with zero interest.
Loans will not be charged any principal or interest payment for the first 12 months, after which principal payments will be due monthly for the remaining 36 months for a total term of 48 months.
Conditions include a commitment to retain existing jobs. There is a $250 loan closing fee, $500 attorney fee and the costs of filing fees.
The loan shall be secured by a blanket Uniform Commercial Code-1 security interest on all business assets in the highest lien position available, and guaranteed by any individual or entity with a 20 percent or greater ownership interest in the eligible business.
Also, if a business received other COVID-19 funds, these funds cannot be used for the same expenses.
One can get more information by contacting the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, 801 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701, calling (724) 465-2662, or emailing info@indi anacountyceo.com.