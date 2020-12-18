A White Township banquet hall has become the first business to tap into a special pool of cash provided this year to help businesses under economic duress from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indiana County board of commissioners approved a $50,000 loan to the Rustic Lodge, Oakland Avenue, to help defray operating losses in utilities, rent and inventory due to business closings imposed for pandemic mitigation efforts.
The county has $1.23 million available to assist pandemic-stricken businesses.
The loan will enable the Rustic Lodge to retain four employees. The four-year loan comes with no interest and no payments for the first year.
“There’s no one in this business that I know that has worked as hard, to follow the regulations, take advantage of resources, keep his people working and try to be resilient — turn to catering and take-out — just to keep the business afloat,” Commissioner Robin Gorman said. “He has teamed with Roseanne’s to do things they would not ordinarily do.”
“The Rustic is a little bit different than your normal establishment. It’s banquet style, so when you’re talking larger numbers, when you’re talking take-out … he has really made big changes.”
Gorman said Rustic had built a schedule of events through February and has had to eat the loss of money spent on food needed for events that owner Joe Lubold has had to cancel through Jan. 3 under the restaurant industry closing ordered last week by Gov. Tom Wolf.
In related business, the commissioners approved a grant of $50,000 to the Indiana County Fair from the county’s share of CARES Act funding. The fair is entitled to the grant as a nonprofit organization and was awarded the money in recognition of the loss of income from cancellation of the 2020 fair, the commissioners said.
The board approved an application for reimbursement of $6,290 from the CARES Act for money that the county spent on postage for return envelopes for mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
The commissioners also adopted a continuity of operations plan for the COVID-19 pandemic to be administered by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
Also Wednesday, the commissioners:
• Agreed to the mediated settlement of a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former worker at Communities at Indian Haven. Solicitor Matthew Budash said the Nov. 24 settlement requires the county to pay, through its insurance policy with the Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool, $27,500 in damages and $1,750, half the cost of mediation. The employee’s name was not mentioned.
• Appointed Gregg Van Horn, a Christmas tree farmer, to replace Jason McGinnis on the Indiana County Conservation District board of directors. Van Horn’s term runs through Jan. 1, 2025.
They also named Hess as the commissioners’ delegate to the ICCD board
• Named Patrick Ackerson, of Marion Center, and J. Scott Overdorff, of the Brush Valley area, to the Indiana County Farmland Preservation board. The commissioners expressed thanks to McGinnis and outgoing farmland board members Tom McNutt and Roger George for their years of service.
• Approved a series of change orders for the construction of the Indiana County Education & Technology Center (the new home for Westmoreland County Community College and Challenger Learning Center). The changes keep the payment to the general contractor, Capcon Construction Company, at approximately $1.7 million.
The increases in costs for improvements such as exterior lighting and paving would be shared by the county, the Indiana County Conservation District and Indiana County Technology Center, the host site, and assessed on the number of park spaces that each will have at the complex.
• Approved a series of 19 contracts with private agencies that provide services to Indiana County Children & Youth Services.