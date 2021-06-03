DUNCANSVILLE — It was one more event delayed for a few months by the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters thought the wait was worth it.
“The addition that we put on here over the last 18 months or so has added 15,000 square feet to the training floor and the classrooms, so that the apprentices can have more space to do the work they need,” EASRCC Executive Secretary-Treasurer William Sproule said Wednesday, as he presided over the ribbon-cutting for an expanded facility in Duncansville, Blair County.
The union and its signatory contractors raised the $3.5 million needed for that expansion.
“Our training facility doesn’t cost taxpayers any money,” said Michael Regan, of Armagh, a union council representative. “We’re self-sufficient.”
The union is seeking to cater to classes of apprentices that have grown in recent years from 60 to more than 200, from 17 counties including Indiana in Pennsylvania, and 11 other counties in states south of the Mason-Dixon Line.
“It has been able to grow exponentially since its existence started here in 2010,” Sproule said.
“The last couple of years we had so many apprentices that we were bursting at the seams,” Regan said.
In all, EASRCC represents more than 40,000 members in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as 10 North Carolina counties.
It has training centers at a score of locations across that region, including the Pittsburgh Airport Corridor, Philadelphia, Allentown, Lebanon and Duncansville in Pennsylvania.
“This is about commitment, commitment from the (union) leadership,” said Larry Brush, training coordinator in Duncansville, whom Sproule described as the “true leader” of this project. “It is going to train future generations across a long time to come.”
In all, 2,400 apprentices are registered in Pennsylvania for union carpenter positions, among more than 4,000 across the multi-state region.
“If you want to make a living as a carpenter, you’re in the right place,” United Brotherhood of Carpenters Eastern District Vice President William Waterkotte said.
He said the expansion showed the need to “invest in your training, invest in your membership.”
Other speakers Wednesday included state Acting Secretary of Labor & Industry Jennifer Berrier who recalled her grandfather becoming a carpenter when he returned home to Lebanon after the Korean War.
“I think apprenticeship is important,” Berrier said. “I know that Gov. Wolf is a very strong supporter of apprenticeship programs.”
There were public officials from Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia in attendance, including the Keystone State’s Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre.
Reflecting on an “economy being unleashed after the pandemic,” Corman said a workforce is going to be needed badly in the years to come.
Given the shortage of workers in service industry, Corman said, “the last thing we need is a shortage in the construction industry as well.”
Reflecting on discussions about infrastructure legislation, the state Senate leader said, “we are going to need a lot of infrastructure improvements in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
An open house followed the ribbon-cutting.