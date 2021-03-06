Four and half months on the lam came to an end Friday for the fourth suspect in the slaying of an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student at an off-campus student complex in Indiana.
Federal marshals captured Terrion Gates, of Johnstown, the accused triggerman in the shooting death of Jaedyn Wright, of Pittsburgh, in October in the parking lot at the Carriage House Apartments.
Gates, 19, was taken into custody in Altoona and was sent to the Indiana County Jail to await arraignment on counts of homicide, robbery and theft.
Three others charged in the case await trial in Indiana County Common Pleas Court:
• Isabella Edmonds, of White Township, waived her right to a preliminary hearing in February and faces formal arraignment in the court on April 27. Edmonds, who turned 18 one week after Wright’s death, is being prosecuted as an adult for homicide, robbery and two counts of conspiracy. She is being represented by Geoffrey Kugler of the public defender’s office.
• Delmar Chatman, 21, of Johnstown, is scheduled to appear at hearings March 17 and April 9 before President Judge Thomas Bianco. The court appointed attorney Jennifer Rega for his defense. He is charged with homicide, robbery and three counts of conspiracy to commit homicide, robbery and theft.
• Isaiah Moore, 20, of Philadelphia, was arraigned Feb. 3 and is represented by court-appointed attorney Annmarie Everett. Police charged him with homicide, robbery, theft and three counts of conspiracy.
Chatman and Moore were held for trial following a preliminary hearing Jan. 15 in Clymer District Court.
Indiana Borough police charged that Chatman and Edmonds bought $10 worth of marijuana from Wright about 4 a.m. Oct. 17, and said that Moore and Gates then confronted Wright and ordered him to hand over his money and drugs.
Chatman and Edmonds stood watching from a doorway of the apartment building while Gates shot Wright in the chest while he sat in his car.
Police reported in the charging documents that at least one of the suspects phoned 911 for an ambulance as they scattered from the scene. Wright, 20, died minutes later at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Investigators identified some of the suspects from surveillance video recordings. Edmonds was arrested a few hours later on Oakland Avenue in Indiana, Chatman turned himself in after police circulated his photo on social media, and Moore was arrested Oct. 25 in Philadelphia.
All the suspects are being held without bond. Edmonds and Chatman gave police full accounts of the drug deal and killing, according to the criminal complaints.