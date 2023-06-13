In an email Monday to The Indiana Gazette, the president of Citizens’ Ambulance Service, E. William Staffen, said his organization also committed to be present at Wednesday’s noon ceremony marking Flag Day in the Garden of Honor at Oakland Cemetery in White Township.
Previously, organizers said first responders would be recognized, mentioning Indiana Borough Police Department, state police at Troop A, Indiana, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Indiana Fire Association.
