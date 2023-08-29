Casey et al

Gathered Monday outside the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 headquarters in White Township are, from left, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., Indiana County Commissioners Sherene Hess, Robin A. Gorman and R. Michael Keith and PennDOT District 10 Executive Brian Allen.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, came to White Township Monday to discuss federal funding for two infrastructure projects — and confirmed federal funding for a major area educational project.

“We are grateful that this investment could be made,” he said at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 headquarters. “I’m grateful for the working relationship we have with the commissioners of Indiana County.”