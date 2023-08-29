U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, came to White Township Monday to discuss federal funding for two infrastructure projects — and confirmed federal funding for a major area educational project.
“We are grateful that this investment could be made,” he said at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 headquarters. “I’m grateful for the working relationship we have with the commissioners of Indiana County.”
One part of the investment known as the Bridge Formula Investment Program under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act totals $9,062,016 and covers the entire cost of a bridge carrying U.S. Route 422 over Two Lick Creek in White Township.
Francis J. Palo Inc. is the contractor for the Two Lick Creek bridge and anticipated completion date for that work is Nov. 21 of this year.
The other totals $5,262,121 of the $11,956,195 tab for replacing bridges along Wayne and Carter avenues in the vicinity of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
HRI Inc. is the contractor for the projects near the KCAC and completion is expected on both next year.
No work was going on along Wayne and Carter avenues Monday.
District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the work was put off for a week to accommodate traffic going to nearby Mack Park for the 2023 Indiana County Fair.
Commissioners R. Michael Keith, Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess joined Casey as well as PennDOT District 10 Executive Brian Allen in a tent outside the District 10 headquarters.
The District 10 headquarters still is undergoing repairs after winds clocked nearby at up to 29 mph took off the roof of the building along Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) and Indian Springs Road (Business Route 422).
“They made quite a bit of progress,” Gibbs said. “(However,) there is still a fair amount of work to be done.”
PennDOT officials expect that work to be done within a month or so.
Coincidentally, Casey’s visit came as the Challenger Learning Center in Indiana announced receiving $1,495,000 from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, for interior design, fabrication and installment of the Mission Control Room, Briefing Room, Shuttle Transfer and Spaceship Lab at the Challenger Learning Center, a hands-on, immersive space learning experience to students in kindergarten through 12th-grade students on a center to be built on the campus of the Indiana County Technology Center — but offering its services to 22 counties across western Pennsylvania.
Casey has been working on getting that funding for more than a year.
“When kids learn more now, they earn more later,” the senator said in remarks sent out in a Challenger Learning Center press release Monday afternoon. “I advocated for this funding because improving early access to STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education accessible for Western Pennsylvania students, which sets them for success later in life.”
Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, Indiana Area School Board vice president and president of the regional Challenger Board, said one of the most popular simulated flight missions today is “Destination Mars.”
She said the $1.495 million “enables us to offer simulated flight missions to students and groupd of all ages, particularly for middle school students.”
Casey was joined by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, whose district formerly included the ICTC campus.
Cuccaro said Thompson provided key support in the House of Representatives during the legislative process.
Cuccaro said crucial support also came from Indiana County’s school districts, ICTC, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Indiana County Commissioners, and local state lawmakers, including state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman and his predecessor in the 41st District Sen. Don White, both R-Indiana, and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
Indiana Area School Board President Walter Schroth, who serves as secretary on the Challenger board, said, “probably the most key person who has helped us along the way is Lance Bush, a native of Indiana County and president of the national Challenger Center in Washington, D.C. He has shared and supported our vision for a Challenger Center in Indiana County from day one.”
The Challenger concept was born in tragedy, with funding beginning after the 1986 accident where the Space Shuttle Challenger broke apart 73 seconds into its flight, killing all seven crew members.
Cuccaro said the national Challenger Center website described how, in the aftermath of that tragedy, the families of the fallen crew came together, committed to the belief that they must casrry on the spirity fo the Challenger crew’s educational mission.
Casey’s appearance in White Township was an opportunity to update several stories in addition to roads and the Challenger project.
He said his office has been working diligently with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office to locate a buyer to utilize the now-shuttered Homer City Generation LLC power plant in Center Township.
Casey said he wanted to seek to retain jobs for the unionized staff that had been employed at the plant. He also said the shutdown affected electric capacity as well as jobs.
He also has been involved in the effort to free Americans held prisoner in Russia, such as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and, closer to home, Marc Fogel, 61, a Pittsburgh-area resident, Butler native and Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus who had been teaching overseas for years, including a decade in Russia, before he was arrested for possession of a small amount of medical marijuana.
“We try to do whatever we can today to lift those cases up and put a spotlight on them,” the senator said.
Casey said he was pushing the Biden administration and the State Department very hard to deal with what he called the abusive practices of Russia’s justice system.
