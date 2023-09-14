Pennsylvania’s two United States senators have joined 15 of their colleagues as signatories of a letter requesting a clarification from the U.S. Department of Education and its interpretation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act as it relates to archery and hunter safety education.
Currently, the law is being interpreted in a way that prevents schools from using certain federal funding to provide hunter safety education and archery classes in schools across the country, something that has drawn condemnation locally from U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, and state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney.
“It’s clear that we need to revisit this regulation to provide better guidance to schools across Pennsylvania,” said U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Braddock. “Hunting is one of the commonwealth’s most important traditions, and it’s clear that our schools need to be able to provide hunter safety education classes. I was proud to join with my colleagues in sending this letter to push for changes to this ruling.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, said hunting is one of Pennsylvania’s longest and proudest traditions.
“School archery and hunting education programs are essential to families who pass their traditions of hunting white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and more down from generation to generation,” Casey said. “I’m pushing back against the Biden administration’s misguided decision and I’m working to protect funding for this educational programming and preserve the commonwealth’s hunting culture.”
Fetterman and Casey joined Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas; Joni K. Ernst, R-Iowa; Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.; Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.; Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.; Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both D-Minn.; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., in writing to Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Vice Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Chair Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Ranking Member Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., of the Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee dealing with Labor, Health and Human Services and Education.
“We ask the Committee to ... clarify that school districts may continue to use their Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 funding to provide educational enrichment programs and activities, including hunter, outdoor, archery, and culinary education,” they wrote.
“In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., tragedies, Congress passed bipartisan, common-sense legislation — the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, increase mental health supports, and reduce the threat of violence across our country,” the letter goes on. “The legislation was also carefully negotiated and drafted to protect and preserve law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights.”
That included “the recognition that ESEA funds should support student achievement, educational enrichment programs, and student well-being. Other federal funds appropriated in BSCA were intended to support evidence-based school safety and protective measures.”
The letter writers disagree with the Department of Education’s interpretation of that act “to mean that this language prohibits schools from using their ESEA funding to provide hunter safety education and archery classes” and “could be used to prohibit schools from providing kitchen knives that are larger than 2½ inches long in culinary classes.”
The senators asked that the 1965 Elementary and Secondary Education Act be amended so that it would “not prohibit the use of funds made available under this Act or any other Act for activities carried out under programs authorized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 that are otherwise permissible under such programs and that provide students with educational enrichment activities and instruction, such as archery, hunter safety education, outdoor education, or culinary arts.”
The senators said there are programs that support student engagement and enrichment, including a National Archery in Schools Program with more than 1.3 million students participating from nearly 9,000 schools in 49 states.
“Additionally,” the senators wrote, “many school districts and local partners, particularly in rural communities, use ESEA funds to support hunter education safety programs and classes. These courses can play an important role in teaching firearm safety, wildlife conservation, and personal responsibility.”
