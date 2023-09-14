Fetterman (copy)

Sen. John Fetterman, shown recently at his home in Braddock.

 Jared Wickerham/Pa. Capital-Star

Pennsylvania’s two United States senators have joined 15 of their colleagues as signatories of a letter requesting a clarification from the U.S. Department of Education and its interpretation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act as it relates to archery and hunter safety education.

Currently, the law is being interpreted in a way that prevents schools from using certain federal funding to provide hunter safety education and archery classes in schools across the country, something that has drawn condemnation locally from U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, and state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney.