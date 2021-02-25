Local economic development leaders put the call out Wednesday for financially stricken hospitality businesses to stake a claim for funds from a sizeable state grant awarded to Indiana County.
Byron Stauffer Jr., director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, urged qualifying tavern proprietors and restaurateurs to apply for the aid, as the Indiana County board of commissioners approved an agreement with Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation to screen the grant applications on behalf of the county.
At the same time, Commissioner Sherene Hess alerted county residents and landlords of an additional share of the state’s Act 1 pandemic aid package — roughly $3 million — that would help pay past rent and utility bills for those left jobless by COVID-19 mitigation measures.
The COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, nicknamed CHIRP, has more than $952,000 available for county businesses. They may have no more than 300 employees, have no greater than $15 million net worth, must have been in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, and experienced a 25 percent reduction of quarterly revenue last year compared to 2019, along with other qualifications.
Pubs and eateries idled by COVID-19 restrictions may ask for grants in $5,000 increments, up to 50,000.
Formal applications are not ready but could be published at a moment’s notice, no later than March 15. When ready, Stauffer said, the form could be downloaded from the county website. The deadline to request aid is June 15, and the county will push to give out all the money by July 15.
“We do want the eligible businesses to know, first of all, that this is a grant program. You do not have to pay this money back; it is different from the revolving loan fund,” said Commissioners Chairman Michael Keith. “The county must disburse the money. Please apply for this. The commissioners and the planning office do not want to send this money back.”
Business owners may phone the planning office at (724) 465-3870 or email CHIRP@indianacountypa.gov for more information about the grants and to get notification when the application period opens, Stauffer said.
SPC would be paid up to $500 from the grant pool for each application that it reviews, under terms of the agreement.
In other business, the commissioners approved additional COVID-19 pandemic business aid to two county businesses.
Loans of $50,000 were approved for both Indiana Hair Designers, owned by Kathy Koons, and Stonegate Salon LLC, and for Juart Brothers Excavating Inc., owned by Jeffrey Juart and Eugene Juart Jr., to assist in recovery from pandemic slowdowns.
Neither business will be required to make payments for a year, then will repay the principal in 60 months with no interest charge.
The styling salon, at 2110 Warren Road, White Township, will retain five full-time equivalent jobs and create two more jobs by way of using the loan proceeds to pay utilities, inventory, payroll and other operating expenses, said Angela Campisano of the county planning office.
She said the excavating company, on Juart Road Home, would save 13 full-time jobs in its oil and gas industry excavating operations and freight shipping and trucking services.
The money was allocated from a $1.23 million revolving loan fund subsidized with an earlier federal pandemic aid grant to the county.