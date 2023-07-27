Roberta Torrance

Roberta Torrance has been named a therapist for Catholic Charities' reopened counseling office at St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave,, Indiana.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg has announced the hiring of Roberta (Bobbi) Torrance as a therapist in its counseling office.

The diocese said the hiring enables Catholic Charities to reopen its Indiana County office after nearly a year and maintain office hours at the St. Thomas More University Parish location at 1200 Oakland Avenue in Indiana.

