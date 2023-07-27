Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg has announced the hiring of Roberta (Bobbi) Torrance as a therapist in its counseling office.
The diocese said the hiring enables Catholic Charities to reopen its Indiana County office after nearly a year and maintain office hours at the St. Thomas More University Parish location at 1200 Oakland Avenue in Indiana.
Torrance joins Catholic Charities after 20 years at The Community Guidance Center and Creekside Presbyterian Church. She has a master’s degree in divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary and a master’s in community counseling from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“I feel like I make a difference when I help someone through a rough time,” Torrance said. “There is value in listening and being present with someone in their suffering. I don’t have to have all the answers and I can’t necessarily fix what’s broken, but I can remind a hurting person that someone sees and hears them, someone cares, God loves them, and that they will be OK again.”
Robert Baum Jr., director of counseling for Catholic Charities, said the new hire will address the increase in people needing mental health care, especially in rural areas.
“Bobbi is a dedicated professional who has served both Indiana and Armstrong counties,” Baum said. “Even though we have served these areas virtually, having Bobbi to be available in person is critical for those, especially the aged, in these rural parts of the Diocese.”
Catholic Charities’ Indiana office can be reached at (724) 463-8806.
