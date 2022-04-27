The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Bernard recently held an awards ceremony to honor the local winners of their National Education Contest.
Students from St. Bernard’s Regional Catholic School and homeschool students competed in four categories using the themes of “With God All Things are Possible” or “Where is God in My Life When I am Struggling?”
Students were encouraged to use their skill, talent and imagination while conforming to the rules of the competition.
In Division I (fourth and fifth grade), the art winner was Emily Ferguson, and Dominic Mains was second. Division II (sixth, seventh and eighth grade) winners in poetry were Bella Cribbs, first; Sullivan Waterhouse, second; and Rachel Cribbs, third.
The art winner was Sara Gornick. Rachel Cribbs won first place in the photography competition, with Joseph Pittman Jr. taking second.
The best essay was written by Isaac Bennett. For the High School Division, Breanna Cribbs won the photography category.
In conjunction with the student competition, there was also a division for adult members of CDA. Barbara Minor received first place for her poetry entry. All first-place entries have been forwarded to the state competition.