The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Bernard, recently held an awards ceremony to honor the local winners of their National Education Contest.
Students from St. Bernard’s Regional Catholic School and homeschool students competed in four categories using the themes of “We Walk by Faith, Not by Sight” or “When do I have to lean on my faith more than sight?” Students were encouraged to use their skill, talent and imagination while conforming to the rules of the competition.
In Division I (fourth and fifth grade) the art winners were Samarah Scott, first; Aaron Mattini, second; and Anna Jesse, third. In computer art, Spencer Bacha was the first-place winner, and Samarah Scott won first place in poetry.
Division II (sixth, seventh and eighth grade) winners in computer art were Rachel Cribbs, first; Stryker Little, second; and Emily Ferguson, third. The art winner was Alahna Scott. Sammy Pittman won first place in the photography competition, with Rachel Cribbs taking second.
In conjunction with the student competition, there was also a division for adult members of CDA. Trish Dalecki received first place for her poetry entry, and Arlene Yackuboskey won first place in photography. All first-place entries have been forwarded to the state competition.
