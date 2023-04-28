CDA awards

Pictured are, seated from left, Aaron Mattini, Anna Jesse, Emily Ferguson, Stryker Little and Sam Pittman. Standing from left are Rachel Cribbs, Samarah Scott, Alahna Scott, Trish Dalecki and Davis Putt, accepting on behalf of his grandmother, Arlene Yackuboski.

 Submitted photos

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Bernard, recently held an awards ceremony to honor the local winners of their National Education Contest.

Students from St. Bernard’s Regional Catholic School and homeschool students competed in four categories using the themes of “We Walk by Faith, Not by Sight” or “When do I have to lean on my faith more than sight?” Students were encouraged to use their skill, talent and imagination while conforming to the rules of the competition.