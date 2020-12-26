Students and parishes throughout the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg demonstrated the true spirit of the holiday season with donations to patients at area hospitals, including Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Students donated nearly 1,000 cards and gifts, many of which were handmade, including rosaries, pocket prayer shawls, blankets, prayer cards and scapulars blessed by Bishop-elect Larry Kulick.
The gifts were taken to IRMC, as well as Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, Armstrong Center for Medicine and Health in Kittanning and Uniontown Hospital, for patients who may not be allowed to have visitors over the holidays due to coronavirus mitigation efforts.
“We are thrilled to see so many students with caring hearts,“ said diocesan spokeswoman Jennifer Miele. “I think many of them were eager to find a way to help during the pandemic and that is why we got such a tremendous response.“
Two outreaches were involved.
One was from Diocesan Mission Director Father Anthony Carbone to parishes asking for assistance; the other was part of the Christmas Care Card project, involving 800 Catholic school students who have benefitted from the Saint Pope John Paul II Tuition Opportunity Partnership.
That partnership involved anonymous donors who allocated $2.4 million in tuition assistance this year, helping to increase enrollment in diocesan schools by more than 13 percent.
In return for tuition assistance, TOP students were asked to act in service to their faith communities. Cards and gifts poured into the diocese, with a number of students making multiple donations.