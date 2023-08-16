Sawyer Small, 8, of Marion Center, showed his breeding goat Tuesday at the Dayton Fair. He is the son of Nicole Bell and Logan Small. There were several livestock-judging events held Tuesday. The fair continues today with more judging events, harness racing, mini horse fun show, truck and tractor pulls and more.
