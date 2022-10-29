Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Bernard #339 held its reception of new members at its monthly meeting Oct. 6 in St. Bernard of Clairvaux’s social hall. Pictured in the front row are Gloria Kanick, membership chairman; new members, Patricia Hewitt Choby, Theresa Park, Vivian Rolling; and Kathy Nealer, vice regent. Pictured in the back row are Joy Behr, honor guard; Cathy Williams; Kathy Sgro, recording secretary; Barbara Minor, regent; Ruth Becker, honor guard; Pat Mencer, flag bearer; Mary Ann Galonski, district deputy; Louise Bivens, financial secretary; Mary K. Moreau, ceremonial coordinator, and Jan Sharbaugh, banner bearer.
