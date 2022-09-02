CLYMER — Celebrate Life, a Christ-centered, biblically based recovery journey for all who are struggling, will hold a community open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Tate Park along Sherman Street.
There will be food, live music and kids crafts. The event is co-sponsored by Tiny Disciples in Clymer.
Celebrate Life meetings take place at 6 p.m. Mondays at 148 Sixth St., Clymer, and offers a large-group gathering that includes worship, messages or testimonies, celebration time and serenity prayer; life groups for men and women; and a cafe.
It is a safe place that offers accountability partners and sponsors, and confidentiality and anonymity.