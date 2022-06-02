The West Union Cemetery Association is asking for donations to maintain this cemetery that was begun in Armstrong Township, Indiana County, prior to the Revolutionary War.
Now, with the cost of mowing and maintenance, the association is requesting any donations that the public may be able to provide.
Individuals who are heirs to anyone interred in West Union Cemetery need to honor those who preceded them by maintaining their final resting place.
Donations may be made to West Union Cemetery Association and mailed to Gerald Crat, 106 St. Andrews Court, Indiana, PA 15701.