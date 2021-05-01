The board members of Pine Cemetery Association, Rossiter, are seeking new members and donations to help cover the expense of mowing, cemetery maintenance and insurance.
Contributions can be sent to Jane States, treasurer, at 2140 Locust Road, Rochester Mills, PA 15771.
There will be a meeting at Denny Henry’s home, 1446 Dug Hill Road, Rossiter, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone is welcome. Please come and share your ideas on how to help raise money for expenses.
For more information, call Denny at (814) 938-6535.