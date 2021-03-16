The Apollo Historic Cemetery, under the perpetual care of the Apollo Area Lions Club, will sponsor a cleanup and workday on Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. General cleanup will include raking leaves and picking up twigs.
Please bring rakes, gloves and leaf blowers, if available. Social distancing and face coverings are encouraged.
Boy Scouts of America Troop 589, Spring Church and the Apollo-Ridge Lions LEO (Leadership, Experience, and Opportunity) Club members will be participating in the workday.
Community volunteers are welcome.