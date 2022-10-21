Oakland Cemetery flag tribute
Submitted photo

Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum, a nonprofit cemetery in White Township, has announced the dedication of recently installed “Garden of Honor” on the property.

The corner piece of the tribute is a 30 foot-by-50-foot American flag on a 100-foot flagpole, surrounded by granite columbaria for the inurnment of cremated remains, as well as the installation of four walkways leading to the flagpole bordered by several hundred new plots for in-ground cremation lots. The dedication will be held at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 11.