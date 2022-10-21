Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum, a nonprofit cemetery in White Township, has announced the dedication of recently installed “Garden of Honor” on the property.
The corner piece of the tribute is a 30 foot-by-50-foot American flag on a 100-foot flagpole, surrounded by granite columbaria for the inurnment of cremated remains, as well as the installation of four walkways leading to the flagpole bordered by several hundred new plots for in-ground cremation lots. The dedication will be held at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 11.
“This project continues our mission of being stewards of the property,” said cemetery board president Bernard Lockard Jr. “The cemetery is located on one of the most prominent tracts of land in Indiana, and thanks to the wise financial management of our board over the past 150-plus years, we have the ability to continue to enhance the property, keeping it as the beautiful community asset that was intended by the civic leaders that founded the association.”
The purpose of the tribute is to thank and recognize those that have risked themselves to keep us safe, both domestically and abroad. A special plaque recognizes all the branches of the armed services, as well as police, fire, EMS and medical personnel. Representatives from each are expected to make remarks at the event. The large flag to be raised is one of the largest flags in Pennsylvania and will be a landmark for the area.
Oakland Cemetery was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1864 and covers 35 acres in White Township adjacent to the borough of Indiana. The cemetery includes two mausoleums, the Oakland Gardens cremation garden and will soon include a Scatter Garden for the spreading of ashes. The mausoleums include both inside and outside options, while options for the inurnment of cremated remains include outside columbaria, inside lighted niches and numerous in-ground options.
Despite being nearly 160 years old, the cemetery has enough ground to provide families with a final resting place for the rest of the 21st century.