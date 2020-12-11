The Community Guidance Center has announced Dr. Reece Rahman as the new chief clinical officer.
Rahman was born in Alabama and raised in Michigan, having completed his undergraduate education at the University of Michigan, his doctoral education at Kent State University and his clinical internship at the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center.
He subsequently completed a National Institutes of Health Postdoctoral Fellowship/Residency at the University of Michigan Health System/Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., having specialized in physical medicine and rehabilitation, with a focus on spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury.
Rahman served as a faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown from 2004 to 2012, where he taught introduction to psychology, psychopathology, testing and measurement, child development, as well as advanced senior seminars in dream interpretation and couples therapy.
Though he remained active in clinical practice throughout these years, he eventually left his tenured associate professor position in 2012 to pursue full-time clinical pursuits.
Rahman has an intimate understanding of, and extensive experience with, psychological, neuropsychological, intellectual, personality, learning disability, vocational, forensic and decisional capacity assessments.
He is also eclectically trained and well versed in the provision of psychotherapeutic services to a diverse patient population (age, gender, race, ethnicity, cultural background, etc.), across similarly diverse clinical settings (from in-patient to outpatient hospital settings; community mental health to private practice; elementary school to university; and skilled nursing to assisted living).
Rahman and his wife, Joelle, who hail from Somerset, were married in 2014. They have two children, a 5-year-old daughter, Arya, and a 3-year-old son, Rumi. He and his family are anticipating a third child, a boy in February.
“We are excited that Dr. Rahman has joined our team. His background and knowledge of behavioral health is extensive, and I look forward to his contributions to our center, the employees and the consumers,” guidance center CEO Darrin Mikula said in a news release.