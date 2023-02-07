Center Township supervisors unanimously adopted a no-tobacco policy for township property during a regular supervisors meeting Tuesday.
The policy prohibits tobacco use, including smokeless tobacco products, in or on township property.
“No tobacco use on (township) premises,” the policy said. “Premises (are) any area of land, including any buildings that may be on it. Smoking or tobacco use is not allowed on the(se) premises. (Smoking) or (using) any tobacco products (is prohibited) in the (Center Township) building, vehicles or outside on township property.”
Township chairperson Matthew Housholder said tobacco use on government property is already prohibited by law, but the supervisors wanted to adopt a written policy to keep everyone on the same page.
“It’s been a state law,” Housholder said. “It’s been that way for a while. We just finally decided to put it in full force so everybody knows it’s not allowed here. ... We were kind of tired of all the cigarette butts lying around.”
Also Tuesday, supervisors unanimously approved Rogel Electric as the township’s traffic signal maintenance and repair services contractor. Supervisors approved Anderson Electric as the township’s traffic signal contractor during Center’s Jan. 3 reorganization meeting. But Anderson underwent an ownership change after being purchased by Rogel.
“The guy (who bought Anderson) worked for them anyway,” Housholder said. “He took over the business, so he’s just going to take over doing the lights for us. ... They just changed their name. They’re pretty much the same.”
In other news Tuesday, supervisors made a number of announcements, including:
• The township has been keeping up with regular road work, and crews have been plowing snow and cutting downed trees
• The township building and garage are undergoing in-house building maintenance and painting
“We painted the (garage),” Housholder said. “We painted the walls, painted the ceiling, put new lights in, painted the floor. We’re thinking about putting a new roof on. We’ve got to bid that out.”
• Residents should remember to keep fire hydrants clean of snow and debris for fire department use. Housholder said it’s easier for fire companies to access clean hydrants
“If there’s a house fire, a car fire, the fire company is going to have to find a hydrant to hook the hose up,” Housholder said. “This makes it easier for them.”
• Residents should be courteous to township work crews and obey all road signs, refraining from parking and placing basketball hoops on township rights of way during plowing season
• Burn days are between 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Leaves are not permitted to be burned
• 2023 Evergreen Landfill permits/coupons are available in the Center Township office with a valid form of ID to prove residency. Fees at the landfill are approximately one-third the normal cost of one load per year. No cash is accepted at the landfill. The landfill has a building near the scale area for public drop off of recyclables (aluminum and bi-metal cans, cardboard and No. 1 and 2 plastics)