Center Township supervisors unanimously approved donating $15,000 toward Citizens’ Ambulance Service during a regular supervisors meeting Monday.
Center’s $15,000 donation was the first donation Citizens’ received for its “May Money-Match” challenge, in which an anonymous donor has agreed to match every donation Citizens’ receives, dollar-for-dollar, up to $75,000 through the month of May.
With the “May Money-Match” challenge, as Citizens’ board community chair Sandi Gillette called it, Center Township’s $15,000 donation was doubled to $30,000. Township chairperson Matthew Housholder said $15,000 was a small price to pay compared to the cost Center would incur if Citizens’ stopped providing services.
“What Citizens’ does for (Center Township) now costs $87,000 (annually),” Housholder said. “We haven’t been (donating) to Citizens’ (annually), but Citizens’ said they were in trouble, so we can either pay them that or buy our own ambulance (service), and we can’t afford to buy our own ambulance (service).”
Citizens’ is currently operating with a $1.3 million deficit for 2023, according to Gillette. Citizens’ has been picking up the tab for local ambulance services for years, but with their money reserves dwindling, Citizens’ has turned to municipalities to provide their fair share.
Municipalities are required to provide an ambulance service by law, according to township vice chairperson James Gatskie. If Citizens’ stopped providing services, opening a new ambulance service for Center Township would cost millions and increase taxes significantly, Gatskie said.
As such, township supervisors believed it was prudent to donate to Citizens’, Gatskie and Housholder said.
In other news Monday, township supervisors unanimously passed a number of motions and made a number of announcements, including:
• Supervisors approved a resolution to revise the official sewage facilities plan for the Luciusboro and Cherry Run sewer plans.
“They’re going to extend the sewer lining (beginning in August),” Gatskie said, “and we have to make a resolution since they’re in the township.”
• Supervisors accepted bids by Davis Transport, of Blairsville; Midland Asphalt Materials Inc., of Bloomsburg; and Lindy Paving, of Homer City.
• Supervisors opened bids for pipe and catch basins and received bids from Core & Main, of Penfield; Pleasant Unity Supply, of Greensburg; and LB Water, of Ebensburg.
• Supervisors opened bids for diesel fuel and received bids from Accent Fuels, of Homer City; Townsend Gas and Oil, of Homer City; and Indiana Fuel and Oil, of Indiana.
• Supervisors accepted the resignation of Jim Cutshall as auditor due to him moving out of the area.
• Burning is allowed; however, leaves are not permitted to be burnt within the ordinance. Burn days are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.
• 2023 Evergreen Landfill permits/coupons are available in the Center Township office with a valid form of ID to prove residency. Fees at the landfill are approximately one-third of normal cost of one load per year. No cash is accepted at the landfill. The landfill has a building near the scale area for public drop off for recyclables (aluminum and bi-metal cans, cardboard, plastic #1 and #2).
• Supervisors asked for residents to support Citizens’ Ambulance Service through donations or memberships. Senior household memberships are $65 per year, and regular household memberships are $75 per year. Donations are tax deductible. Citizen’s Ambulance is recognized as a 501©(3) charitable nonprofit organization by the IRS.
