Center Township supervisors unanimously approved donating $15,000 toward Citizens’ Ambulance Service during a regular supervisors meeting Monday.

Center’s $15,000 donation was the first donation Citizens’ received for its “May Money-Match” challenge, in which an anonymous donor has agreed to match every donation Citizens’ receives, dollar-for-dollar, up to $75,000 through the month of May.