Center Township is looking for a new Parks and Recreation board member after township supervisors unanimously accepted the resignation of board member Tammy Housholder during a regular supervisors meeting Monday.

The nine-person board comprises three members from Homer City Borough, three members from the Homer-Center School District and three members from Center Township, according to township chairperson Matthew Housholder. With the resignation of Tammy Housholder, Center Township needs to find one more person from the township to fill the vacancy.