Center Township is looking for a new Parks and Recreation board member after township supervisors unanimously accepted the resignation of board member Tammy Housholder during a regular supervisors meeting Monday.
The nine-person board comprises three members from Homer City Borough, three members from the Homer-Center School District and three members from Center Township, according to township chairperson Matthew Housholder. With the resignation of Tammy Housholder, Center Township needs to find one more person from the township to fill the vacancy.
“If anybody’s interested, or if anybody knows of somebody interested, please let us know,” said township vice chairperson James Gatskie.
Candidates must live in Center Township to qualify for the position, according to Matthew Housholder. Those interested in applying can contact the Center Township office at (724) 479-2688.
Also Monday, supervisors unanimously approved granting a gas line easement to Peoples Natural Gas Company (PNG) to expand the gas line right-of-way for the Jacksonville Road bridge project.
The PennDOT project will replace the bridge carrying State Route 3016 Section 450 (Jacksonville Road) over Two Lick Creek in Center Township and Homer City Borough. In order to replace the bridge, PNG needs to move its gas lines, according to Housholder.
“(PennDOT) is putting a new bridge in,” Housholder said. “(PNG) is going to have to move the gas line, so that’s why we have to give them a right-of-way. ... And the lines are old. It’s all metal lines. They’re going to replace the old lines that are over there, and they’re going to have to move (them) more off the side of the road so we gain more right-of-way.”
In other news Monday, township supervisors made a number of announcements and approved various items of business, including:
• Supervisors unanimously approved contracting with Szalkowski Construction to replace the township building roof for $22,400.
“It’s worn out and leaks,” Housholder said. “We got a couple of other quotes, but nobody else got back to us, and one of the other people said they weren’t able to do it.”
• The Aultman Fire Department is hosting a gun bash Saturday, March 18.
• The township has been keeping up with regular road work, and crews have been cutting downed trees.
• Township crews have been working on in-house building maintenance and painting for the township building and garage.
• Township crews replaced cross pipe on Simeone and Allison roads.
• Township crews fixed a guide rail on Trail Lane.
• Residents should remember to keep fire hydrants clean of snow and debris for fire department use. Housholder said it’s easier for fire companies to access clean hydrants.
• Residents should be courteous to township work crews and obey all road signs, refraining from parking and placing basketball hoops on township rights of way during plowing season.
• Burn days are between 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Leaves are not permitted to be burned.
• 2023 Evergreen Landfill permits/coupons are available in the Center Township office with a valid form of ID to prove residency. Fees at the landfill are approximately one-third the normal cost of one load per year. No cash is accepted at the landfill.
The landfill has a building near the scale area for public drop off of recyclables (aluminum and bi-metal cans, cardboard and No. 1 and 2 plastics)