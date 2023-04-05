Center Township supervisors provided a statement on the Homer City Generation LP plant’s projected June closure during a regular supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Supervisors said they were “very concerned and disappointed” to hear the largest plant in Pennsylvania to utilize coal to generate power, the Homer City generation station, located in Center Township, is slated to close.
“This is all due (to) the pressure from the regulations of (the) Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) tax,” said board vice chair person James Gatskie. “Center Township supervisors have been against the pressure from the federal regulations from the beginning.
“Unfortunately, the demand for energy to the East Coast will not change, and the needs for jobs in the area has not changed.”
Gatskie said the township could lose up to $64,597.86 in annual property tax revenue for the property at which the generation plant is located. The township should still receive some annual taxes for the property, but Gatskie said he’s unsure how much the power plant will pay in taxes after its closure.
“There’s going to be property tax regardless,” Gatskie said. “The property is still going to be there. Somebody’s got to pay taxes on it. But (the plant’s closure) may affect how (taxes) are assessed, so we’re unsure how much the power plant will be paying in taxes. We’re not really involved in that.”
Gatskie said supervisors are committed to working with state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and Indiana County commissioners “to work toward a future for the residents of Center Township.”
Also Tuesday, supervisors unanimously appointed Dan Steffey as a parks and recreation board member following Tammy Housholder’s resignation in March.
Steffey will be among three Center Township board members to serve on the nine-person board, which comprises three members from Center Township, three members from Homer City Borough and three members from Homer-Center School District.
In other news Tuesday, supervisors made a number of announcements, including:
• Jacksonville Road is slated to close April 24 for a bridge project in which PennDOT will replace the bridge carrying State Route 3016 Section 450 (Jacksonville Road) over Two Lick Creek in Center Township and Homer City Borough. PennDOT estimates the project will be completed in November.
• A scheduled power outage along Jacksonville Road will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
• The township will begin putting up veteran banners by the beginning of next week in anticipation of Memorial Day.