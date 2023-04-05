Center Township 1002.jpg

Indiana Gazette stock photos. Center Township Municipal Building sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Center Township supervisors provided a statement on the Homer City Generation LP plant’s projected June closure during a regular supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Supervisors said they were “very concerned and disappointed” to hear the largest plant in Pennsylvania to utilize coal to generate power, the Homer City generation station, located in Center Township, is slated to close.