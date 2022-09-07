Center Township supervisors unanimously approved a dangerous structures ordinance Tuesday that would require property owners to pay for the demolition of dangerous structures on their property.
Center Township Ordinance No. 124 repealed a previous ordinance from the 1980s that required the township to pay for the removal of dangerous structures.
Board vice chairman James Gatskie said shifting the burden to pay for demolition from the township to the property owners would not only save the township money but make enforcing the ordinance more effective.
Board chairman Matthew Housholder said the new ordinance applies to abandoned, blighted and damaged properties that are unsafe, such as half-burned or deteriorating buildings.
The new ordinance also outlined penalties for property owners who do not comply.
“There would be fines imposed through the magistrate’s office,” said township secretary and treasurer Sarah Smith, “and then they’ll be forced to tear (the structure) down at their expense.”
Also Tuesday, Gatskie discussed the importance of funding Citizens’ Ambulance Service and warned that the township may have to impose an emergency EMS tax.
“At the August monthly meeting, Citizens’ Ambulance did a presentation and expressed the need for additional funding,” Gatskie said. “You can show your support in two ways: memberships and donations.”
Gatskie said if Citizens’ doesn’t get the funding it needs to operate within the township, residents who call 911 may have to wait for an ambulance to arrive from Indiana Borough or Blairsville.
“(Citizens’) comes to all the football games,” Gatskie said. “They come to the church on bingo night down here, so if they’re not there, (Citizens’) may have to come from Indiana or Blairsville. If you’re sitting waiting for an ambulance, it might (take) longer than you thought.”
Gatskie mentioned some of the benefits of purchasing yearly memberships, such as getting 50 percent off all ambulance service charges that aren’t covered by insurance. And donations to Citizens’ are tax-deductible. But if memberships and donations are too low, the township may have to resort to levying an EMS tax, similar to Rayne Township.
“(The EMS tax) would probably average like $50 per person,” Gatskie said. “And that’s our last resort. I don’t know if you’ve ever been in an ambulance; I have, and I’ve been with people waiting for an ambulance. ... I can say that five minutes seems like it’s two hours when you’re waiting for an ambulance to come.”
In other news Tuesday, the board made a number of announcements, including:
• The Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company will be selling hoagies Sept. 17 and 18.
• The fire company is hosting another Miss Thea’s drag queen bingo event Oct. 23.
• Bingo at the fire station begins at 4:30 p.m. Mondays.