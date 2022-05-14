Center Township supervisors passed two resolutions during a special meeting Friday at the Center Township supervisors building.
Board chairman Matthew Housholder could not make it to the meeting due to a family emergency, so vice chairman James Gatskie, secretary and treasurer Sarah Smith and supervisor Paul Colgan led the meeting.
Gatskie motioned to approve Resolution 22-03, which Colgan seconded, to request a multimodal transportation fund grant of $630,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for the Lucernemines paving project.
“Lucernemines is going to get re-paved; that is the scope of the project,” Smith said. “All of the $630,000 in grant money would go to the project — the workers, material, everything.”
Though, the board is unsure whether they will be awarded the grant money, Smith said.
Supervisors also passed Resolution 22-04, motioned by Colgan and seconded by Gatskie, to authorize small borrowing for capital purposes to purchase a 2022 Ford F-550 with a truck bed, plow and spreader, as well as another plow and spreader for a F-600. These purchases were approved during a regular supervisors meeting May 2.
The total loan was $113,174. A portion of that loan, $23,390, will go toward a plow and spreader for a Ford F-600 that the township hasn’t ordered yet. Supervisors said they called the special meeting and wanted to approve the resolutions quickly to lock in lower interest rates.
“We were trying to get everything approved through the bank to keep the interest rate the same, because we went with a fixed rate,” Gatskie said. “Finally, the (F-550) came in and we got the interest rate we wanted.”
After ordering the F-550 around March, according to Gatskie, the truck arrived and is awaiting retrieval in Duncansville.
“We were lucky to get it this quickly, believe it or not,” he said.
Gatskie mentioned the computer chip shortage as one reason it has taken so long to purchase and acquire new trucks for the township.
Besides snow plowing, the trucks will be used throughout the year for a number of purposes, according to Gatskie.
“That (F-550) truck would be (for) cold-patching, where you put asphalt in potholes,” he said. “And then ashing and salting in the winter (as well as) little jobs, like when we (need) to go put topsoil on grass.”