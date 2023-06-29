Center Township supervisors plan to reduce township spending and promote local economic growth in response to the Evergreen Landfill’s closure, which is expected to take place in the first half of 2024.
Waste Management’s Evergreen Landfill, located along Luciusboro Road in Center Township, is slated to close in the first half of next year, according to Erika Deyarmin Young, public affairs manager for Waste Management in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
The landfill’s services will proceed as normal until the site’s actual closure, but the township is already looking ahead to the various ramifications the closure will have.
“We will exhaust all efforts to reduce spending and hope to work with the (Indiana) County Commissioners and (Indiana County Office of Planning and Development) to promote growth in our area,” said James Gatskie, Center Township Board of Supervisors vice president.
Because the landfill is located within the township, the state pays the township $1.20 per ton of garbage dumped on the property, according to Gatskie. That hosting fee totals around $118,000 to $120,000 per year injected into the township’s budget. The township also receives around $5,000 per year in payroll tax revenue from the workers at the landfill.
After the landfill closes, the township will no longer receive those revenues, meaning the township will have to either reduce spending or make up those funds elsewhere.
“(Those revenues) are still in our budget for this year,” Gatskie said. “In the future, that might be a situation where we’ll have to look at the budget where that (money) comes out to see if any adjustments are needed.”
Supervisors will begin planning next year’s budget around November, Gatskie said, and will have to take the roughly $125,000 decrease in revenue into consideration. Though, the township will still receive property taxes from the site.
“The one good thing is ... Waste Management will still own the property and will continue to pay property taxes on it,” Gatskie said.
Although Waste Management will still own the property, people will not be able to use it to dump garbage after its 2024 closure, according to Gatskie. As a result, those who use the landfill will have to take their garbage elsewhere.
“They’ll have to travel a longer distance to dump their garbage and come back,” Gatskie said.
Many residents used the landfill and took advantage of its reduced costs, according to Gatskie. The Evergreen Landfill offers permits/coupons to Center Township residents, and fees at the landfill are approximately one-third the normal cost of one load per year.
“(Waste Management) has been pretty good to us,” Gatskie said. “They’ve been giving us that permit to let our township residents dump (at the landfill) at a reduced rate. And it seems like every year, more and more residents (participate). We don’t have to worry about junk being dumped on the side of the road or things like that. It seems like people are taking and getting rid of their garbage (at the landfill).”
The Evergreen Landfill operates weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It accepts non-hazardous materials, including auto shredder fluff, biosolids, construction and demolition debris, municipal solid waste, naturally occurring radioactive material, industrial sludges that do not come under regulation, clean soils, contaminated (but not hazardous) soils, tires, and yard and green waste.
