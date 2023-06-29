Center Township 1001.jpg

Indiana Gazette stock photos. Center Township sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Center Township supervisors plan to reduce township spending and promote local economic growth in response to the Evergreen Landfill’s closure, which is expected to take place in the first half of 2024.

Waste Management’s Evergreen Landfill, located along Luciusboro Road in Center Township, is slated to close in the first half of next year, according to Erika Deyarmin Young, public affairs manager for Waste Management in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.